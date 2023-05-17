It has been announced that Middleton will star in action-thriller film Shelter, playing a hitman named Rob Shaw who travels to a remote location after a distress call from his ex-wife.

Ant Middleton, the former chief instructor on Channel 4's reality competition show SAS: Who Dares Wins , has lined up his next role in the entertainment industry – and in a move no one saw coming, this time he's stepping into the acting world.

When he arrives he finds his estranged father Jim, an ex-director of the Ministry of Defence, along with his ex-wife, her new husband and his two young daughters, about to enter a bunker as Jim explains that a global nuclear event is imminent.

Ant Middleton as Rob in Shelter. Middleton Quinn Productions

Rob rejects an invitation to join them and attempts to leave just as the bombs begin to fall. But when a gang of ex-soldiers take control of the bunker, he has to put his skills to use in order to save his family.

Of starring in the film, Middleton said: "Normally I’m doing the screaming and shouting but stepping into the acting world the tables have well and truly turned. With an awesome team at my side, there really are no excuses not to make ripples through the industry."

Shelter comes from writer-director Scott Vickers (Matriarch) and is set to start production in July.

Vickers said: "Bringing Ant Middleton in as the lead role in this project was huge. Film lovers talk a lot about the need for authenticity and escapism in film. Well, I can tell you that all the action sequences you’ll see Ant doing on screen in Shelter he has done in reality."

He continued: "Ant also provided guidance and insights for the final draft of the script. One conversation about a particular knife scene stands out. Ant went into great detail about it and once he’d finished a very detailed commentary everyone around the table just sat in silence for a while."

Middleton was chief instructor for the first six seasons of SAS: Who Dares Wins and the first three of its celebrity spin-off. He left the show after 2021.

