After recent reports of another Cliffhanger film being in the works, Sylvester Stallone chatted over the plans exclusively with RadioTimes.com while promoting his new reality show.

Although Sylvester Stallone is set to feature on our screens very soon for upcoming Paramount Plus reality show, The Family Stallone, the iconic movie star is set to return to the big screen for an anticipated reboot of Cliffhanger .

He said of the Cliffhanger reboot: "I'm expecting to have a lot of good entertainment come out of that. The first one turned out to be sensational."

He continued, reflecting on the original 1993 film: "It's, you know, it's interesting. You look back on films, and very few hold up, because usually they're made with the same kind of technology and mentality of the times like the '80s, the '70s, you can see it.

"Like, if you were to make the Godfather today it wouldn't work. You couldn't – those actors don't exist. I mean, it's a different style. Now Cliffhanger, like Demolition Man, holds up, so I'm looking forward to it."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He also revealed: "Of course, I'm not hanging from as many peaks as I'd like. Thank God, but I'm the father of my children, my offspring. They're the ones that carry on the torch. And the script was fantastic. I was actually truly impressed. It's very hard to, I mean, I read it all, so to be impressed."

Stallone's admission comes after earlier reports this month that the Cliffhanger reboot was in the works with Ric Roman Waugh (Angel Has Fallen) attached as director, with a script from Mark Bianculli (Hunters).

More like this

While Stallone remained relatively tight-lipped about specific details for the upcoming film, he will be reprising his character of Ranger Gabriel “Gabe” Walker, from the original film directed by Renny Harlin.

The action thriller film was based on a concept by climber John Long and follows Gabe (Stallone), a mountain climber who gets caught up in a heist of a US Treasury plane flying through the Rocky Mountains. Stallone may not be hanging from mountains as much as you'd think, but something tells us this reboot will be a welcome surprise for any action film fans.

As for his reality show, The Family Stallone, the Oscar nominated patriarch will feature alongside wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. The eight-part series will be available to watch on Paramount Plus from Wednesday 17th May 2023.

As per the synopsis for the new series: "After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad. This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families."

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

The Family Stallone premieres on Paramount Plus on Wednesday 17th May. Check out more of our Documentaries and Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.