Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com following her win, the 21-year-old admitted to feeling "relieved" at the show coming to an end, adding it felt like "life and death".

After seven weeks of intense challenge, EastEnders actress Maisie Smith emerged from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 as one of the four winners of the special selection process.

On the moment Rudy Reyes revealed that she'd passed, she said: "It was a pretty amazing feeling. It was like nothing else because when you're there, it did really feel like life and death.

"All you wanted was to make it and I think my biggest fear on the show wasn't the heights, it wasn't the beatings, it was the fear of failing. So, I think at the end when I actually passed, it was just the most overwhelming feeling. I've never felt anything like it!"

Despite how difficult the experience was, Maisie never thought of giving up, saying: "I think obviously there were moments where I thought this was so painful, almost torturous, like in the interrogation rooms where we had the headphones on and were being dunked in ice water.

"But it never crossed my mind to leave because I thought, 'I'll just hit myself'. So I always had that thought in my head not to give up."

Nevertheless, she admits she would have been "gutted" if she didn't pass, following her final challenge, which she says was the "hardest" one.

She added: "I think I would have been gutted if they'd have turned around and said, 'You haven't [passed].' I'd be like, 'So you've just made me climb that for nothing?'"

Along with Ferne McCann, AJ Pritchard and Calum Best, Maisie managed to pass the selection process out of the 14 contestants in the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 line-up.

