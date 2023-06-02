The presenter and ITV mainstay will be back to front the show following the departure of her longtime co-presenter Phillip Schofield .

Holly Willoughby will soon be back on our screens for This Morning.

Willoughby has been on a break from the show since mid-May but will soon be returning alongside a new co-presenter.

The presenter joined the flagship ITV daytime show in 2009 as the replacement for Fern Britton.

So, when will Holly Willoughby be back on our screens for This Morning and who will be presenting with her?

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Holly Willoughby back on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning on Monday 5th June 2023 at 10am.

The instalment will be available to watch on ITV1 and live on ITVX.

After the programme ends, the episode will be available on ITVX to watch on catch-up.

Who is Holly Willoughby presenting with on This Morning?

ITV have confirmed that Holly Willoughby will be presenting on Monday 5th June 2023 alongside Josie Gibson.

The news comes after ITV previously confirmed that Willoughby would be staying with the show despite the departure of her previous co-presenter Phillip Schofield.

Josie Gibson will be presenting alongside Holly. ITV

The network stated that Willoughby would continue on the programme, co-presenting "with members of the This Morning family" - of which Gibson has been part since 2019.

This Morning airs weekdays on ITV1 and ITVX from 10am until 12.30pm.

Read More

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.