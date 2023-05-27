The statement comes after Phillip Schofield's claims yesterday to have misled multiple parties surrounding an affair with a younger male colleague on This Morning.

ITV has revealed in a statement that they previously investigated "rumours" of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an ITV employee in 2020.

In a statement, an ITV spokesperson confirmed that "when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated".

The statement continued: "Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip's then agency YMU.

"In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

"Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship."

It was confirmed yesterday that Schofield had parted ways with his talent management representation YMU over contradictory information he had told them and that he has stepped down from his roles at ITV, including hosting the upcoming British Soap Awards 2023.

In his statement yesterday, Schofield told the Daily Mail: "I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

"Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over...

"I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.

"I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.

"I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it."

Phillip Schofield for This Morning. ITV

In a statement yesterday, Mary Bekhait, the Group CEO of YMU Group, said: "Honesty and integrity are core values for YMU’s whole business, defining everything we do. Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust.

"This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield. These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him. As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect."

Schofield responded in a statement to Deadline: "It is with the most profound regret that after 35 years of being faultlessly managed by YMU, I have agreed to step down from their representation with immediate effect."

Schofield left his role on This Morning on Saturday 20th May, stepping down with immediate effect.

