The television personality announced his exit from ITV in a lengthy statement on Friday (26th May 2023) following his being dropped by his agents and his previous departure from This Morning .

The British Soap Awards 2023 ceremony will go ahead despite presenter Phillip Schofield resigning from ITV .

Within the statement, Schofield announced that he would be stepping down from all of his television commitments with the network, including the British Soap Awards.

A source has confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the ceremony will still go ahead in Manchester next Saturday (3rd June 2023).

"The British Soap Awards will take place next Saturday as planned," revealed an ITV insider, "and we will make further announcements in due course."

The shortlist for the British Soap Awards 2023 remains open for the public vote, with categories open including Villain of the Year, Best Young Performer, Best Leading Performer and Best British Soap.

Stephen Reid from Coronation Street and Ravi Gulati in EastEnders are competing for Villain of the Year. ITV/BBC

The awards organisers have said they will be recognising "an incredible year" in soap, with highlighting already including Mick and Janine Carter's dramatic departure from Albert Square in EastEnders over Christmas, Daisy Midgeley falling victim to a dangerous stalker in Coronation Street culminating in an acid attack, Paddy Kirk's mental health crisis in Emmerdale, Warren being unable to escape Norma’s lies and manipulation in Hollyoaks, and a shocking death in Doctors.

The British Soap Awards 2023 will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday 6th June 2023 at 8pm.

