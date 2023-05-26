Following the news that his talent management representation YMU had dropped him over contradictory information he had told them, Schofield released a statement to the Daily Mail confirming that he was stepping back from his roles at ITV.

Former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has stepped down from his roles at ITV.

It comes following the news last week that Schofield was stepping down from his presenting role on This Morning, with the show providing a brief tribute to him on Monday 22nd May 2023.

In the statement, Schofield claims he misled multiple parties surrounding an affair with a colleague on This Morning, who is now no longer with the programme.

Within the lengthy statement, Schofield told the Daily Mail: "I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.

"I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.

"I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it."

Phillip Schofield for This Morning. ITV

Schofield asked for the media to give privacy to the former This Morning employee with whom he had an affair and also maintained that their relationship was consensual and legal.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for further comment on this story.

