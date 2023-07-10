However, with secrets and lies set to be revealed, and the threat of bushfires looming in the distance, it's far from the relaxing break they were hoping for - and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first-look clip.

In the clip, Steve is confronted by his daughter Mia, who reveals that he had threatened to report her boyfriend to the police and get him sent to jail, in relation to an accident her brother Tom had. She also hints that Dyer has more to hide regarding a cricket weekend, and that her mother Sarah is refusing to "call him on it".

You can watch the clip right here:

Dyer teased that audiences can expect some shocking reveals across the series, saying: "The third and fourth episodes are so good, especially the end of the third one because you think, ‘What the f**k?’ You can’t wait for the fourth, you need to gorge on it immediately.

"You really can’t believe that this story has taken this mad twist so, at the end, within the fire surrounding, Steve does become the ultimate lion, if you like, within the kingdom."

The Australian drama has been created by Jason Herbison (Riptide) and directed by Kate Kendall (Neighbours), and alongside Dyer stars Darren McMullen, Pia Miranda and Matia Marks.

It follows Dyer's exit from EastEnders last year, which he has teased may not be "a real 'full stop'", but instead a "'dot, dot, dot'".

Heat begins on Channel 5 on Tuesday 11th July. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

