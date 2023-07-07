Seeking revenge for the death of Zoe, Hannah's best friend Amber lured Max to the CCTV blind spot, where she fatally stabbed him. She then dumped his body in the sewer and concealed the manhole cover with the bins.

Hannah then watched Amber leave the alleyway via the CCTV control room, but her friend was wearing Max's coat, which led her to believe that he had killed again.

Following her admission, Amber told Hannah that she was going to hand herself in, but while heading to the police station she took a detour and drove to a quarry, where she drove her car off a ridge. Hannah survived after Amber pulled her from the wreckage, but she was killed when the car exploded.

We also discovered that local café owner Dolly, who had witnessed Zoe's murder, was paid to keep quiet by Amber's mother Louisa. Initially, the local counsellor claimed that she had stepped in to protect her daughter's reputation after Max threatened to broadcast her drug-taking if he was taken to court. But Louisa was more concerned with how Amber's past would impact her political career.

"I hope people will be surprised and shocked and entertained," said Ross Kemp to Radiotimes.com, who played police detective Tony Warden.

Tony also informed Hannah that rather than retire with his reputation in tatters, he had decided to remain on the force to make amends for his own misdeeds.

"He should have taken all the money and run off to Barbados," joked Kemp, adding: "No, it's a really nice moment. And it also leaves it hanging open, not necessarily that it will be picked up, but through the experiences of life, we can either learn our lessons, or we can carry on making the same mistakes again.

"He's made lots of mistakes, he's aware of the mistakes he's made, and he's hopefully learning from them to be a better person. And we all go through that in life at certain points. Maybe I did that a bit earlier than Tony. I've certainly made mistakes and not learnt from them, but eventually you come around to learning and moving on. That's quite an important life lesson."

He added: "The ending is Beth [and Simon] going off into the sunset, and Tony in his own way. All stories should end with someone going off into the sunset, and hopefully people will believe it and be enthralled by it."

