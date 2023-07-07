Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com Chanan was asked whether he could offer an update on where a third season was in the offing, to which he said: "I can’t confirm or deny at this point, I’m so sorry".

When subsequently asked whether he had any plans for where the series could go in season 3, Chanan said: "I think that the world of deep fakes and fake news and AI, it keeps developing. I think we went quite far with The Capture in terms of what the hell could happen next, in terms of the sort of fear of what could happen."

He continued: "I think we went quite far across the two series, and I almost feel sometimes like I need to take a minute and wait for the news to catch up or for predictions, nightmare predictions of what's next.

"Because it's not so much a futuristic thing, it's kind of a what's happening now thing, and so part of me feels like I need to take a break and unfortunately wait to see where the news takes us and where the world takes us and then respond."

Chanan also spoke about the scary ways in which real life has mirrored the events depicted in the series, saying: "If you saw the second series of The Capture, we had a politician being faked, I mean, we've literally seen that. Someone in America actually commissioned someone to do it for themselves, to prove how easy it would be. And it's scary, it obviously is scary.

"You can create a video real, photo real footage of someone saying something which is the opposite of what they believe. And then voice recognition, we've seen what AI can do, can make you think you're listening to Drake, and it's not Drake, you can do that with anybody. So that obviously presents mind-boggling security concerns for governments around the world.”

Chanan also spoke with RadioTimes.com about his new Sky series Then You Run which is available to stream now, and he broke down that show's shocking pre-titles sequences.

The Capture season 1 is available to stream on Lionsgate+ now. Then You Run airs on Sky Max at 9pm on Friday 7th July 2023 – sign up for Sky TV here or stream on NOW.

