The streamer also revealed that the final outing will debut on the platform on 21st September.

The teaser gives fans a first look at series favourites including Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) as they find themselves in new environments following events of the previous season.

At the beginning of the clip, Otis is seen addressing pupils at Cavendish Sixth Form College, where he and many of his schoolmates have transferred after the closure of Moordale Secondary.

"Hi everyone, I'm Otis Milburn, I'm new here," he begins. "I'm with the whole Moordale Secondary team. I just wanted to let you know a little about myself."

He continues: "I spend a lot of my free time thinking about sex. I live and breathe sex, all day, every day. Thinking about sex comes very naturally because I learned everything I know about sex from my mum..."

This revelation leads to shocked gasps from his audience, and after Otis awkwardly tries to explain himself he is interrupted by Eric who shouts: "Otis for goodness sake just tell them you're a sex therapist!"

Alongside the trailer, the show's creator, lead writer and executive producer Laurie Nunn wrote a letter in which she said it was "bittersweet" to announce it would be the final run of the show.

Explaining that it was "not an easy decision to make" she said it "became clear that now was the right time to graduate".

She concluded: “We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can't wait to share it with you."

Meanwhile, a synopsis for the final run teases that Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – with "daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe, and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!"

The synopsis continues: "Viv is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an art A-level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him."

Meanwhile, Maeve is now living her dream in the US, where she is studying under the tutelage of cult author Thomas Molloy (Dan Levy) at the prestigious Wallace University – although Otis is still pining after her from across the Atlantic.

