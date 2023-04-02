The actor, 30, announced in February 2023 that he would be leaving the Netflix comedy series after the fourth season , which is expected to air on the streaming giant later this year.

Ncuti Gatwa has opened up exclusively to RadioTimes.com about leaving behind Eric on Sex Education .

Following his recent RadioTimes.com TV 100 win, Gatwa reflected on his time on Sex Education, describing it as "special".

"Being a part of that ensemble for four years was so special. I made some of my best friends and worked on a project that meant something special to people," Gatwa admitted.

"Hopefully it aided and accompanied a larger cultural conversation we're having at the moment of inclusion, acceptance and love. Shout out to Ben Taylor for making that show what it was and being the funnest boss to work with."

As for what fans can expect from flamboyant Eric Effiong in his final season, Gatwa teased: "Some exceptional eye make-up!"

Gatwa initially shared the news of his exit via his Instagram, sharing a picture of his dressing room door saying: "Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength."

His role of Eric, was without a doubt one of the stand-out performances in the series, earning him a Scottish BAFTA among countless other industry award nominations.

Speaking to Gay Times around the time of his departure, Gatwa said of the cultural impact Eric and Sex Education had: “I was at UK Black Pride and the amount of people who were coming up to me specifically about the relationship between Eric and his dad was constant.

“And I think it really touched people to see this portrayal of this Black man, this strong big Black man loving his gay son. It was quite beautiful, and it's something that we don't see often and I think that's why it impacted people.”

