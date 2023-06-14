Speaking to Vogue , the actor opened up about Eric's journey this season, and where it concludes. And, as it turns out, he played a hand in determining that conclusion.

Though we sadly still don't know when the fourth and final season of Sex Education will land on Netflix, Ncuti Gatwa has revealed what kind of ending his beloved character, Eric Effiong, will be getting.

“He gets the ending I wanted for him,” Gatwa told the publication. “Things get tied up. And there was one scene that I particularly fought for, and I managed to get it in, which was great."

Not only did Gatwa fight for it, but he also co-wrote it alongside co-star Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Aimee Gibbs on the show.

"Aimee and I wrote it, and we were redrafting it until like 3am the day before," Gatwa said.

"I’ve never written for Eric before so that felt big, and it was a scene that meant a lot to me in terms of Eric’s journey and relationships. It felt very necessary.”

Though we're glad to hear the fan-favourite character will get a satisfying ending, the farewell is likely to be bittersweet.

Thankfully, Gatwa has been kept busy beyond the hit Netflix comedy, with his Doctor Who debut scheduled for later this year and a role in Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated Barbie movie.

