There's been no word from the BBC on what's next for the series, but Grainger told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that she'd be "really interested to know where Ben would take it".

Will The Capture return for season 3? That's the question on all of our lips ahead of the season 2 finale.

She added: "It goes on such a journey from the beginning, Carey and the plot. It goes on such a massive journey throughout season 2 that where we're left, the world, I want to know what happens next.

"So I'd love to watch season 3 for sure (laughs)."

Grainger also told RadioTimes.com that it's one of the most demanding projects she has worked on: "It's not just challenging emotionally," she explained.

"Ben's script is so intricate that Carey's role within the piece, and my job as an actor, is to hold the plot and translate it and lead the audience through it. And I do feel the importance of that when I'm on set, so in a way this job does feel more pressured than other parts that I've had.

"It's not just turn up to work and do it. I feel responsible for the clarity of the plot."

