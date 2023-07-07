In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Chanan refused to be drawn on the significance of these scenes to the wider story, but did assure viewers that they will tie in.

He said: "What I would say is that our brilliant lead director Robin MacKillop has designed and shot these three incredible pre-titles sequences at the beginning of the first three episodes, and those pre-titles continue as the series goes on.

Then You Run. Sky UK

"But I would tease it by saying each episode starts with the most incredible, epic mass murder, and you have to wait to find out how that that mass murder story is going to tie in with the rest of it, but I can assure you it will."

Read more:

In the interview, Chanan also explained what drew him to choose this as his next project, with the series being based on the novel You by Zoran Drvenkar.

He said: "Someone sent me the novel in, probably going back to 2016. And I was struck by how adventurous it was and how ambitious it was, the idea of adapting it, because it's an ensemble piece, and there's a lot of characters in the novel. And first of all I'd never adapted anything, so that was novel for me in the first place.

More like this

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"But also, I tend to follow stories where you're following a strong lead with something like a traditional arc. And this was just completely the opposite of that. You had about 30, 40 characters in the book, and we've had to trim that down a little bit. But I love the challenge of interweaving lots of different characters’ stories.

"I think it's a really easy watch, but if you're following the story of the mysterious German mass murderer who's sort of appearing at the beginning of every episode and it's not quite clear why he's there, there will be a point quite soon where you'll see how he intersects with the rest of the story. And working that out was great fun, for myself and my co-writers."

Then You Run is available to stream now and airs on Sky Max at 9pm on Friday 7th July 2023 – sign up for Sky TV here or stream on NOW.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.