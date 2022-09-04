The Capture episode 3 delivers devastating twist

He was already holed up in a hospital bed after being shot while trying to protect data analyst Gregory Knox, a member of the China Research Committee, when the men behind that ordeal returned to bump off Patrick, the only man who could identify them – and this time the murderous duo succeeded.

BBC drama The Capture dealt viewers a cruel blow in tonight's episode (4th September) when DS Patrick Flynn was murdered in cold blood.

They also wiped all incriminating footage from any devices that were present during the killing, once again leaving the police with nothing to go on.

It was a cruel twist given that Cavan Clerk's character appeared to be out of the woods after his initial hairy encounter, a reveal that series creator and writer Ben Chanan naturally kept close to his chest.

"I think I probably did consider it [doing away with the character]," he told RadioTimes.com and other press before Patrick's arc had played out. "But you know, we all love Patrick. We all have that in common. He's just awesome. I think it's great to see Ginny [Holder, who plays DI Nadia Latif] and Cavan back."

He added: "It did cross my mind, but I'm glad I didn't."

Fast-forward a couple of episodes and everyone's favourite is no more. Sneaky...

Holliday Grainger, who stars as DCI Rachel Carey, also teased plenty more to come in the upcoming episodes: "For her [Carey] it starts with a murder and gradually, it just gets deeper and deeper. The more she unveils, the higher the stakes become for her and her own life.

"Thank God she went to those self defence classes [laughs]."

The Capture continues on Monday 5th September on BBC One at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

