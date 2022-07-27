The new six-part season once again comes from writer Ben Chanan, and will star Holliday Grainger, Ron Perlman and new addition Paapa Essiedu.

The wait is (almost) over, as BBC thriller series The Capture is finally set to return to BBC One .

While the first season, which aired in 2019, focussed on a soldier being accused of kidnap and murder backed by CCTV evidence, this new season will ramp up the action with a brand-new conspiracy which delves into the UK's political establishment.

But just when will the new season arrive on our screens? Read on for everything you need to know about The Capture season 2.

When will The Capture season 2 air on BBC One?

Ron Perlman reprises the role of CIA Chief Frank Napier for The Capture season 2 Laurence Cendrowicz/BBC/Heyday Films/NBC Universal

The Capture season 2 has now been confirmed to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in August 2022, meaning that after three long years the wait is almost over! We'll update this page when an exact release date is confirmed.

Meanwhile the BBC has also confirmed that season 1 of the show will also return to BBC iPlayer in August, meaning that if you need to refresh your memory of what's happened so far after so long away from the story, you'll be able to do so.

What will The Capture season 2 be about?

Paapa Essiedu in The Capture Laurence Cendrowicz/BBC/Heyday Films/NBC Universal

The official synopsis for The Capture season 2 says: "Created and written by Ben Chanan, the next instalment of The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics.

"Entrenched in the UK’s own 'Correction' unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?

"Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features 'invisible' assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media."

The Capture season 2 cast: Who's returning and who's new?

Indira Varma as Khadija Khan in The Capture season 2 Laurence Cendrowicz/BBC/Heyday Films/NBC Universal

Cast returning to the series include Holliday Grainger (Strike) as DCI Rachel Carey, along with Ron Perlman (Hand of God), Ben Miles (Devils), Lia Williams (The Crown), Cavan Clerkin (The Last Kingdom), Ginny Holder (Avenue 5) and Nigel Lindsay (The Salisbury Poisonings).

Meanwhile, a big new addition for season 2 is Paapa Essiedu (The Lazarus Project) who plays Isaac Turner MP, a young rising star politician. He's joined by other new additions including Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Andy Nyman (Hanna), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Rob Yang (Succession).

Here's a full list of the cast announced so far to be appearing in season 2:

Holliday Grainger as DCI Rachel Carey

Paapa Essiedu as Isaac Turner MP

Ron Perlman as CIA Chief Frank Napier

Ben Miles as Commander Danny Hart

Lia Williams as DSU Gemma Garland

Cavan Clerkin as DS Patrick Flynn

Ginny Holder as DS Nadia Latif

Nigel Lindsay as DSI Tom Kendricks

Indira Varma as Newsnight presenter Khadija Khan

Andy Nyman as TBC

Charlie Murphy as TBC

Rob Yang as TBC

Is there a trailer for The Capture season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for The Capture season 2 just yet, but we'll keep this page updated as soon as new footage is available. In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 and remind yourself of all the drama right here.

The Capture will return to BBC One this August. Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.

