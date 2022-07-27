The Capture reveals first look at season 2 with Paapa Essiedu

First-look pictures teasing the new season have just been released and it looks like it will be as tense as the first.

The Capture is returning to BBC One, bringing another conspiracy to our screens.

Season 1 focused on war veteran Shaun Emery (Callum Turner), who successfully appealed a murder conviction thanks to the video footage being flawed, only to be accused of a second murder caught on CCTV.

It was up to Holliday Grainger's relentless DI Rachel Carey to uncover the truth, which turns out to be a lot more complicated than it first appears. Though Turner revealed Shaun won't return for season 2, Grainger will be back, this time with a brand new conspiracy to crack.

I May Destroy You's Paapa Essiedu finds himself at the centre of another dangerous plot that will question if we can really believe what we see. Essiedu plays Isaac Turner, an up-and-coming politician who has his eyes set on the top. His ambitious streak will surely strike a chord with Grainger's driven Carey.

Holliday Grainger as DI Rachel Carey in The Capture season 2

The new season will feature some new and returning faces. Game of Thrones star Indira Varma, Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders, Happy Valley) and Rob Yang (American Rust, Succession) are all set to join The Capture's cast in roles as yet undisclosed.

Viewers will recognise the likes of The Crown's Lia Williams, who returns as DSU Gemma Garland, Ginny Holder as DS Nadia Latif and Cavan Clerkin as DS Patrick Flynn.

Also back is Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman, who will be playing CIA Chief Frank Napier.

Ron Perlman reprises the role of CIA Chief Frank Napier for The Capture season 2

The six-part series has been created and written by Ben Chanan, who also helmed the show in season 1.

The Capture will return to BBC One this year. Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.