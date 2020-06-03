The show's renewal follows the success of the first series, which received over 22 million requests on BBC iPlayer, according to the BBC.

The Capture season two will pick up after series one's (spoiler alert) shock ending, which saw Carey join the dodgy correction team whose conspiracy she had sought to expose.

"I’m excited to be joining Ben Chanan and the team for series two of The Capture," Holliday Grainger said.

More like this

"Ben’s meticulously researched world challenges the boundary between possible and probable dark truths and constantly keeps you guessing. I can’t wait to explore what he has in store for Rachel Carey next.”

While creator Chanan teased that the upcoming series will see Carey "fall deeper into the dizzying world of fakery and disinformation", having only "just scratched the surface of this conspiracy".

Advertisement

Series one of The Capture is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.