In the clip, entitled Six Shots, we see the two series leads visit neighbourhood coffee shop Give Me Coffee or Give Me Death. There, they encounter Nina (played by Nina Sosanya) who asks for their orders and Crowley's caffeine fix is soon apparent as he asks for a big cup with six espresso shots.

Aziraphale is clearly stressed out as he asks Nina to recommend something to calm him down, to which she responds: "Eccles cakes." But she then makes a joke and asks Aziraphale about his "naked man friend".

Watch the clip for yourself below to see what Aziraphale and Crowley have to say about it.

Who exactly is Nina referring to? We're not sure, but judging from his increasing stress levels, Nina may have just landed him in it with his long-time friend.

Of course, much of the fanfare for the upcoming season revolves around the Good Omens leads, with Sheen previously stating: "They have always been the only two beings who could understand each other’s position. Now they are pushed even closer together."

Taking to Twitter to post a first-look image of Aziraphale, Sheen was asked if he had one word to describe the second season. He responded rather cryptically with a flurry of letters and words, with no spaces.

While the lengthy word in question is hard to separate and decipher, there are some clear phrases lurking in there such as "magic", "tender" and "romantiraculous" being clear to see. While the third word is clearly not a real one, fans have continued to speculate on Twitter that it could actually read as "romantic".

One of the most popular theories of the show is the fact that Aziraphale and Crowley are caught in a love triangle with Jon Hamm's Gabriel, a floating rumour that series creator Neil Gaiman responded to.

He said: "I don't confirm or deny anything. You wait and see. That's how it works. But if it's any consolation, I'm not a big fan of moments of awkwardness or embarrassment in fiction."

As for whether or not this second season will include any sparks of romance between Aziraphale and Crowley, we'll just have to wait and see but the new clip certainly does give us some food for thought.

