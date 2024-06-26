Cue helicopters, horse riding, lavish parties, fights and scandals - everything you'd expect from an adaptation of Cooper's novel.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

Alongside the trailer, the streamer also released a host of new images, introducing the characters played by Danny Dyer, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Emily Atack, Oliver Chris and more.

The series takes a look at the social elite of 1980s England, and dives headfirst into the world of independent television.

Emily Atack and Oliver Chris as Sarah Stratton and James Vereker in Rivals. Disney Plus

The synopsis says: "In the fictional county of Rutshire, a long-standing rivalry between two powerful men is about to boil over. Alex Hassell plays dashing ex-Olympian, Tory Member of Parliament and incorrigible rake, the dangerously charismatic Rupert Campbell-Black.

"David Tennant plays Rupert’s single-mindedly ambitious and egotistical Rutshire neighbour Lord Tony Baddingham, controller of Corinium Television.

"A long-simmering power struggle between them threatens to boil over when the two men lock horns over the future of Corinium."

Luke Pasqualino as Bas Baddingham in Rivals. Disney Plus

Turner recently told RadioTimes.com of starring in the series: "It's a lot of fun. I went to a screening last week [and] people loved it. It's bold and it's naughty and it's a lot of fun."

Rivals will be released on Disney Plus.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.