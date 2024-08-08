Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she told host Alex Cooper that she has "no f**king idea what's going on" with season 3, saying: “You can ask literally all of the cast. The real tea is that a lot has happened.”

The emotional segment of the podcast saw the actress grow teary as she referenced the loss of fellow Euphoria actor Angus Cloud, who tragically passed away last year aged 25.

Zendaya as Rue and Hunter Schafer as Jules.

Speaking about the loss of Cloud and how that has impacted the show, Schafer explained: “I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do season 3.

"Obviously I’m still coming to qualms about what’s happened and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything. If we do go back, that’s going to be tough.”

“I think there’s a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful season 3 — if it is supposed to happen, but I think that s**t really threw everyone for a loop," she said.

News of Euphoria season 3 production kicking off in 2025 was announced last month but as of yet, no news on the returning or new cast has been made. Of course, since the premiere of season 1 and even the release of season 2, many of the cast have gone on to achieve worldwide onscreen success.

Schafer herself recently starred in Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Cuckoo and Kinds of Kindness, and is set to star in the upcoming Blade Runner 2099 movie.

Aside from Schafer, the likes of Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney have all gone on to feature in major box office hits recently, so it's safe to say that series creator Sam Levinson has got his work cut out for him trying to schedule in time in the cast's busy schedules.

While Euphoria's third season was confirmed back in February 2022, it hasn't been confirmed whether or not it will be the show's last outing.

"I will let [executive producer] Sam [Levinson] and Zendaya talk about [that]," Casey Bloys, chief content officer at HBO, told TVLine.

"I’m very excited about what they’ve got planned [for season 3]. So I will leave that to them. I will say, generally speaking, we trust where they want to take these characters. So we’ll let the creative team lead the way."

Euphoria is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW with an Entertainment Membership.

