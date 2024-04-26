All three Spider-Man films and The Greatest Showman were huge box office successes and were instrumental in making Zendaya an international star.

However, Zendaya's career trajectory appears to have gained even further credibility, with her roles both in front of and behind the camera as the star and executive producer of the hit HBO drama Euphoria, which saw her take on the role of teen drug addict Rue Bennett.

A haunting, raw and spiky turn as Rue won Zendaya even more critical adoration and also went on to see her win both Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

More like this

The special episode, which focused on Rue and was filmed during the COVID pandemic, in particular showed off her skills at holding the audience's attention, with a turn worthy of her scene partner, the brilliant Colman Domingo.

Zendaya as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. HBO

The star went on to prove her power with a praised turn in the divisive film Malcolm & Marie, reuniting her with Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson and starring opposite Tenet star John David Washington, showing once more her maturity, ambition and charisma as an artist – undoubtedly the highlight of the COVID-era two-hander. There was even speculation of an Oscar nomination – which would not have been undeserved – but sadly, this was not to be.

Zendaya continued to make her mark with a memorable but brief role as Chani in the 2021 hit film Dune, with a promise of a greater role in the inevitable sequel.

Now, 2024 has come and, with two juggernaut films, Zendaya's rise has now reached stratospheric levels – like never before.

Zendaya as Chani in Dune: Part Two. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Dune: Part Two sees Zendaya transcend being merely a romantic interest of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides, with Chani becoming the film's moral compass and almost an audience surrogate. This would not be possible without Zendaya's stoic and empathetic performance delivering a fierce but conflicted character, whose emotions capture the wonderfully dark and thought-provoking final scenes.

Zendaya, along with her stylist Law Roach, also proved herself a lightning-rod for publicising the film with her endless red carpet looks promoting the film with looks so in-line with the film's aesthetic and themes. Social media is endlessly set alight with her appearance, proving that not just looks get you far, but marketing savvy, too.

Yet, despite all the skill and grace that went into her work both on and off-screen with Dune: Part Two, it is Luca Guadagnino's sexy tennis drama Challengers which crystallises Zendaya's skills thus far.

Zendaya stars as Tashi in Challengers. Niko Tavernise

Taking on the role of Tashi Duncan, Zendaya displays ferocity, vulnerability and sensuality. Taking audiences through the metamorphosis of Tashi from a youthful and cocky tennis prodigy to a strong, determined, enigmatic and ruthless grown woman at the height of her powers as a tennis coach, Zendaya feels every inch the Hollywood leading woman.

While the film is centred on a love triangle, Tashi feels like the driving force of the narrative, being the disruptor or "homewrecker" as she dubs herself, coming between long-running friends Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O'Connor).

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Notably, Zendaya's own convicted performance, aided by Justin Kuritzkes's punchy script, helps elevate Tashi to nearly iconic status and feels like a mirror to Zendaya's arrival as a full-time leading lady.

Armed with chic clothes by Loewe's creative director Jonathan Anderson and a sleek bouncing bob in the present-day scenes, Zendaya draws the eye but maintains an internalised gravity in her connection with the camera and with the audience – even when wearing large f***-off glasses.

Zendaya as Tashi in Challengers. Niko Tavernise / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

It's not just in her performance as Tashi either, as we know that Zendaya is an executive producer on the film and worked closely with director Guadagnino and screenwriter Kuritzkes to forge not just Tashi, but also to support and craft the film together.

Similarly to her work on Euphoria, Zendaya is displaying creative decision-making skills across the board and using her star power to the benefit of the production.

Similar to her work on the press tours of the Dune films, Zendaya's role in marketing and her style choices have also helped to bring the film to so much attention – covering magazines and website front pages, fronting endless viral videos, and maintaining her integrity and magnetism throughout – a PR wonder.

Ultimately, Zendaya feels gifted beyond her years and with a maturity to match at such a young age – she's the modern Hollywood icon of a generation and it feels like we haven't even seen her best yet.

Read more:

Challengers is out now in cinemas.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.