When is Malcolm and Marie released on Netflix?

Everything you need to know about Sam Levinson's black and white two-hander starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

Published:

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s new Netflix film Malcolm and Marie might not be set during lockdown, but it’s undoubtedly a product of these times.

Conceived, written, and shot during the pandemic, the film follows the eponymous couple over the course of one hot-tempered evening as they find themselves locked in an increasingly hostile argument.

With gorgeous black and white cinematography and performances from two of Hollywood’s most exciting stars, it certainly makes for an intriguing prospect – read on for everything you need to know.

The film makes its way to the streaming platform from Friday 5th February 2021.

What is Malcolm and Marie about?

The concept for the film is a simple one: the eponymous couple become embroiled in a huge argument after returning from the premiere of Malcolm’s latest movie.

The cause of the initial dispute is Marie’s annoyance with Malcolm for forgetting to thank her in his speech, but it quickly spirals into something far greater, with the couple’s various long-gestating resentments with each other slowly becoming apparent.

The official synopsis provided by Netflix reads: “A filmmaker and his girlfriend return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success.

“The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love.”

Malcolm and Marie cast

Only two characters appear during the film – and they’re both played by A-List talent.

Marie is played by Emmy Award-winning Euphoria star Zendaya, whose previous film credits include The Greatest Showman and Spiderman: Homecoming, while Tenet and BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington plays Malcolm.

Malcolm and Marie trailer

You can get a first look at the film by watching the official trailer below – which introduces us to the quarrelling couple.

Malcolm and Marie is released on Netflix on Friday 5th November.

