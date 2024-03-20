In The Narrow Road to the Deep North, he stars as Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans, who has a brief love affair with Amy Mulvaney, played by Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday).

In the pair of new images, we see a particularly muddy looking Evans in the field and crouching down among – what appears to be – his comrades with ropes and vines surrounding them all.

The next image (below) is considerably more glamorous and reminiscent of the time period in question, giving us a brief look at what appears to be a date between Evans and Mulvaney. They appear to be deep in conversation as they gaze into each other eyes, with martinis and cigarettes being illuminated by candlelight.

Jacob Elordi as Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans and Odessa Young as Amy Mulvaney in The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Prime Video AU/NZ

The producers have described the series as "a love story to sustain audiences through the darkest of times, an intimate character study illustrating the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity, and an investigation into a marriage and an unforgettable love affair."

The new five-parter is based on Richard Flanagan’s Booker Prize-winning novel and has been adapted for the screen by writer Shaun Grant and directed by Justin Kurzel, who is known for his work on Assassin’s Creed and 2015's Macbeth, which starred Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North is set against the Second World War and is set to be a major love story that will likely pull at the heartstrings as we see how the brief relationship clearly impacts Evans's life and goes on to shape him.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "the story is told over multiple time periods, journeying from Evans's childhood to his experience as a prisoner-of-war on the Thailand-Burma Railway as a young man, and later in life, as a respected surgeon and Australian war hero".

As well as Elordi and Young leading the cast, Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) will also star as the older Dorrigo Evans, while the rest of the cast also includes Olivia DeJonge (Elvis), Heather Mitchell (Love Me, Upright), Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High), Show Kasamatsu (Tokyo Vice), Charles An and Simon Baker (Limbo, Breath).

Further casting has also been announced with the release of the new images, with the likes of Essie Davis, William Lodder, Eduard Geyl, Christian Byers and Sam Parsonson all joining the cast.

Reagan Mannix will also star as Bonox, while Fabian McCallum is Sheephead, Caelan McCarthy is Chum, David Howell is Tiny, Taki Abe is Colonel Kota, Masa Yamaguchi is Lieutenant Fukuhara and Akira Fujii is Kenji Mogami.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North will be coming to Prime Video.

