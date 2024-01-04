One aspect of the film that immediately stands out is its mid '00s setting – made clear by both the costumes and soundtrack – and during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com ahead of the film's theatrical release back in November, Fennell revealed why she opted for that period.

“When you're dealing with like… very, very rich, beautiful characters, you're kind of wanting to sort of make them feel more human," she explained. "And there's nothing more humanising than 15 years ago, because wherever you are in history, it looks terrible!"

Saltburn. WB

She went on to explain that this was particularly relevant when it came to Jacob Elordi's character Felix Catton.

"If somebody looks like Jacob Elordi, the best thing you can do is give them a Carpe Diem tattoo and a Livestrong bracelet and two long sideburns," she said.

Fennell continued: "You know, that kind of thing means that you're looking at these characters and these places that are timeless and actually, weirdly, it has the effect of making it feel more modern than, I think, if you set it now – where it would just be people in beautiful clothes, because we don't really have a context for now in the same way yet."

