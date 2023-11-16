And ahead of release, Fennell spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about putting together the film's soundtrack, and how some of the very different songs that appear combined to give it a "more British" flavour.

"Music in general, for me, is really, really important," she explained. "It's a huge part of the writing process, and then a lot of songs will be in the script just so I kind of know where we are as these sort of anchor points.

"But then obviously, I mean, songs like Have a Cheeky Christmas by The Cheeky Girls come later. And, you know, it just completely transformed the film, because to see Zadok the Priest next to Have a Cheeky Christmas really does feel for some reason more British!"

Read on for more details about which songs appear in the film.

Saltburn soundtrack

The following songs all feature in the Saltburn soundtrack:

Sound of the Underground performed by Girls Aloud

performed by Girls Aloud Time to Pretend performed by MGMT

performed by MGMT Hang Me Up to Dry performed by Cold War Kids

performed by Cold War Kids Mr Brightside performed by The Killers

performed by The Killers No Cars Go performed by Arcade Fire

performed by Arcade Fire Rent performed by The Pet Shop Boys

performed by The Pet Shop Boys This Modern Love performed by Bloc Party

performed by Bloc Party Have a Cheeky Christmas performed by The Cheeky Girls

performed by The Cheeky Girls Zadok the Priest written by George Frideric Handel

written by George Frideric Handel Low performed by Flo Rida feat T-Pain

performed by Flo Rida feat T-Pain Murder on the Dancefloor performed by Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Saltburn is showing in UK cinemas from Friday 17th November.

