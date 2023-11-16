Saltburn soundtrack: What songs are in Emerald Fennell's thriller?
The new film includes songs from musicians as wildly different as Handel and The Cheeky Girls.
Emerald Fennell made great use of music in her Oscar-winning debut feature Promising Young Woman, and her new film Saltburn once again utilises some well-chosen needle drops.
The film unfolds in 2007, and Fennell has appropriately chosen to stuff the soundtrack full of songs from the period, in addition to a couple of more classical choices - such as the iconic anthem Zadok the Priest.
And ahead of release, Fennell spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about putting together the film's soundtrack, and how some of the very different songs that appear combined to give it a "more British" flavour.
"Music in general, for me, is really, really important," she explained. "It's a huge part of the writing process, and then a lot of songs will be in the script just so I kind of know where we are as these sort of anchor points.
"But then obviously, I mean, songs like Have a Cheeky Christmas by The Cheeky Girls come later. And, you know, it just completely transformed the film, because to see Zadok the Priest next to Have a Cheeky Christmas really does feel for some reason more British!"
Read on for more details about which songs appear in the film.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Saltburn soundtrack
The following songs all feature in the Saltburn soundtrack:
- Sound of the Underground performed by Girls Aloud
- Time to Pretend performed by MGMT
- Hang Me Up to Dry performed by Cold War Kids
- Mr Brightside performed by The Killers
- No Cars Go performed by Arcade Fire
- Rent performed by The Pet Shop Boys
- This Modern Love performed by Bloc Party
- Have a Cheeky Christmas performed by The Cheeky Girls
- Zadok the Priest written by George Frideric Handel
- Low performed by Flo Rida feat T-Pain
- Murder on the Dancefloor performed by Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Saltburn is showing in UK cinemas from Friday 17th November. Check out more of our Film and Drama coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.