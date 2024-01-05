Saltburn cast: Full list of stars in Barry Keoghan film
The film boasts a stacked cast including Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi.
Emerald Fennell’s second feature, Saltburn, has become one of the most talked-about films in recent months, with the film’s graphic imagery, muddled class politics and star-studded cast causing quite the stir.
The Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan leads the cast of the psychological thriller as Oliver Quick, an outcast Oxford student who is invited to spend the summer at the estate of aristocratic classmate, Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), while Rosamund Pike and Alison Oliver also star in crucial supporting roles.
A few rising stars also feature in the cast, including Archie Madekwe.
But who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Saltburn.
Who’s in the cast of Saltburn alongside Barry Keoghan?
The full cast list is as follows:
- Barry Keoghan plays Oliver Quick
- Jacob Elordi plays Felix Catton
- Rosamund Pike plays Elspeth Catton
- Archie Madekwe plays Farleigh Start
- Alison Oliver plays Venetia Catton
- Richard E Grant plays Sir James Catton
- Carey Mulligan plays 'Poor Dear' Pamela
- Paul Rhys as Duncan
- Lolly Adefope as Lady Daphne
- Ewan Mitchell as Michael Gavey
Read on for everything you need to know about the characters and who plays them.
Barry Keoghan plays Oliver Quick
Who is Oliver Quick? The main character in Saltburn who struggles to fit in at Oxford University – that is, until he meets Felix Catton. When Felix invites him to stay with his family at their estate over summer, chaos ensues.
What else has Barry Keoghan been in? The actor is best known for portraying Dominic in The Banshees of Inisherin, for which he won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Keoghan has also starred in films such as The Killing of a Sacred Dear, The Green Knight, and Eternals, while TV credits include Dunkirk, Chernobyl, and Top Boy.
Jacob Elordi plays Felix Catton
Who is Felix Catton? A crucial supporting character who is an aristocratic Oxford student with whom the main character Oliver Quick develops an obsession.
What else has Jacob Elordi been in? Elordi first rose to fame as the male lead in the Netflix romcom film The Kissing Booth in 2018. He went on to reprise his role in two sequels. The actor has also starred in HBO's hit teen drama Euphoria, as well as movies such as Deep Water, 2 Hearts, Priscilla, The Sweet East and He Went That Way.
Rosamund Pike plays Elspeth Catton
Who is Elspeth Catton? Felix’s absent-minded mother and mistress of the Saltburn manor, who is immediately intrigued by Oliver and his tragic backstory.
What else has Rosamund Pike been in? Pike received an Academy Award nomination for her performance in David Fincher's Gone Girl adaptation. She has also starred as the lead role in the biopic A Private War, the thriller I Care A Lot and the Prime Video series, The Wheel of Time.
Archie Madekwe plays Farleigh Start
Who is Farleigh Start? The American cousin of Jacob Elordi's Felix Catton, who immediately sees through Oliver.
What else has Archie Madekwe been in? Madekwe made his acting debut in an episode of Casualty in 2014, and has gone on to star in other TV series including roles Fresh Meat, the BBC adaptation of Les Misérables and Apple TV+ sci-fi drama See.
Meanwhile, film credits include Netflix action film Heart of Stone, Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, Ari Aster's 2019 horror film Midsommar, Spirit and Voyagers.
Alison Oliver plays Venetia Catton
Who is Venetia Catton? The troubled and unemployed sister of Felix Catton, who sees Oliver as a new plaything.
What else has Alison Oliver been in? Viewers are most likely to recognise Oliver from her role as lead character Frances in the BBC's adaptation of Sally Rooney's debut novel Conversations with Friends. Other credits include BBC One drama Best Interests.
Richard E Grant plays Sir James Catton
Who is Sir James Catton? The patriarch of the Catton family who is, like his wife, also away with the fairies and seems to remain unaffected by disasters around him.
What else has Richard E Grant been in? Grant has previously appeared in films including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Jackie, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula. He received an Oscar nomination for 2019’s Can You Ever Forgive Me.
Carey Mulligan plays 'Poor Dear' Pamela
Who is 'Poor Dear' Pamela? Elspeth’s troubled best friend.
What else has Carey Mulligan been in? Mulligan played the lead role in Fennell’s debut feature, Promising Young Woman. More recently, she starred as Felicia Montealegre in Maestro and as Irene in Drive.
Paul Rhys plays Duncan
Who is Duncan? The estate’s terrifying butler.
What else Paul Rhys been in? Fans will recognise the actor from Chaplin, Victoria, Vincent & Theo, and Da Vinci's Demons. More recently, he starred in Ridley Scott’s Napoleon.
Who else stars in Saltburn?
Lolly Adefope (Ghosts) appears as Lady Daphne, a wealthy woman who has grown tired of her ridiculous life,
In addition, Ewan Mitchell (High Life and House of the Dragon) plays Michael Gavey, another loner at Oxford who Oliver is initially lumbered with before he befriends Felix.
