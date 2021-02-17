Accessibility Links

I Care A Lot release date: Latest news on Rosamund Pike crime thriller

The new film has received some strong early reviews – here's everything you need to know.

Rosamund Pike turned in one of the most memorable performances of last decade when she took on the role of Amy Dunne in Gone Girl – and now she’s starring in the lead role in another hotly anticipated crime thriller film.

I Care a Lot, which premiered at last year’s virtual Toronto International Film Festival and is written and directed by J Blakeson, has received some very strong early reviews and looks like it could become something of a sensation.

Although distribution rights for the film in several regions (including the US) were picked up by Netflix, in the UK it will be released on Amazon Prime Video – read on for everything you need to know.

When is I Care A Lot released on Amazon Prime Video?

The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from Friday 19th February 2021.

What is I Care A Lot about?

The films follows Marla Grayson, a court-appointed legal guardian who cheats her elderly wards out of their assets as part of a con-artist team with her partner Fran.
But when the pair set their sights on swindling wealthy retiree Jennifer Peterson they quickly found they’ve bitten off more than they can chew – Jennifer has a checkered past and connections to a gangster, who soon makes life very difficult for Marla and Fran.

I Care A Lot cast

As mentioned above, Gone Girl and A United Kingdom star Rosamund Pike takes on the lead role of Marla, and she’s joined in the cast by an impressive list of supporting players.

Among them, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage plays gangster Roman Lunyov, Baby Driver and Hobbs & Shaw actor Eiza González takes on the role of Marla’s partner Fran, and two-time Oscar winner Dianne Wiest plays Jennifer Peterson.

Other cast members include Chris Messina (The Sinner), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), Macon Blair (Blue Ruin), Lance Norris (The Equalizer 2), Alicia Witt (Orange Is The New Black), and Damian Young (The Trial of the Chicago 7).

I Care a Lot trailer

If you fancy a teaser you can check out the trailer below, which includes plenty of colourful outfits,  shameless swindling and exciting action.

I Care A Lot arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 19th February 2021. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide

