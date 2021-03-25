It’s been a long wait, but Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman will finally be available to watch in the UK as of April 2021. The daring tale of revenge nabbed nominations in some of the most prestigious Oscars 2021 categories following its Christmas Day release in the US.

The black comedy/thriller stars Carey Mulligan as Cassie, a med-school drop out who seeks to avenge her best friend, who was a victim of rape.

Originally scheduled to be released in cinemas in early 2020, theatre closures due to the pandemic have caused the film to be delayed several times.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer to watch it this side of the pond. Read on to find out everything you need to know about Promising Young Woman.

How to watch Promising Young Woman in the UK

The film will land on Sky Cinema on Friday 16th April. It will also be available to stream as of the same date on NOW with a Movies Pass.

Promising Young Woman cast

Carey Mulligan (The Dig, An Education) leads the cast as Cassie. Bo Burnham plays her love interest Ryan while GLOW’s Alison Brie appears as one of the classmates who didn’t believe Cassie’s friend Nina was raped. Brie’s GLOW co-star Chris Lowell plays Nina’s rapist Al Monroe, who is about to get married – though we doubt he’ll make it down the altar in one piece, or at all, if Cassie has anything to do with it.

Alfred Molina, Laverne Cox, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam Brody and Christopher Mintz-Plasse also feature.

Writer-director Emerald Fennel, who you might recognise from her turn as Camilla Parker-Bowles in The Crown, was the showrunner for Killing Eve season 2, so deadly women are kind of her specialty.

Promising Young Woman trailer

There are two trailers for Promising Young Woman – though be warned, you won’t be able to get Britney Spears’ Toxic out of your head after watching them.

Here’s the second trailer…

Promising Young Woman Oscar nominations

In a rather unprecedented move – the Academy Awards are not usually fond of genre films, especially for its big categories – Promising Young Woman has been nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture.

Carey Mulligan is up for a Best Actress award, while Fennell has been nominated in both the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay slots. The film is also up for a Best Film Editing award.

