Oscars 2021: How will it work? Who’s nominated? Who will host?

It’s hard to believe now, but last year’s Academy Awards were a Covid-free event. Winners were allowed to clutch their Oscars without sanitising them first, and you could congratulate them with a hug.

This year’s ceremony, originally due to be held in February, has been postponed until April, in order to buy everyone more time. But with cinemas still closed and restrictions in place, there’s no hope of a ‘normal’ event. So what will it look like?

The Academy has started to reveal details about the big night, so slip on some rented diamonds and let us talk you through everything we know so far…

When will The Oscars 2021 take place?

Th2 93rd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 25th April 2021. The ceremony would usually take place in late February but it has been postponed. Why? You guessed it! The pandemic.

Where will The Oscars 2021 take place?

Since 2001, it has been traditional for the Oscars to be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year, Covid restrictions have forced the Academy to re-think the event, and their solution is for the ceremony to take place in “multiple locations”. Could this mean the homes of the A Listers as they broadcast from their living rooms? Or theatres across America? Nobody knows yet.

“In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritising the public health and safety of all those who will participate,” says an Academy spokesperson. “To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”

How will The Oscars work this year? Will it be a virtual event?

We are still awaiting details on exactly how this year’s event will work but we don’t think we’ll be seeing any air-kissing on the red carpet this April. Acceptance speeches from Hollywood mansions seem likely.

Who will host The Oscars 2021?

For the past couple of years the event has gone ahead without an official host. The role is quite the poisoned chalice – a gig so huge you couldn’t turn it down, but one that is so difficult to get right. It seems likely there will be many hosts for this year’s ceremony, as it will be taking place in multiple locations.

Who is tipped to win The Oscars 2021?

While a shortlist has been revealed in a few categories, the nominations for the headline awards will be officially revealed on Monday 15th March. The entry rules have been temporarily changed this year, to compensate for the fact that most films haven’t enjoyed a cinema release.

The front-runners for Oscar glory include Netflix hits Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7, as well as Nomadland. Chadwick Boseman is hotly tipped to win Best Actor, while Best Actress looks set to be between Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan and Frances McDormand.

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 25th April.