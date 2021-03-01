How to watch Nomadland: Frances McDormand film cast, trailer, and latest news

Oscar-winner Frances McDormand plays a modern-day nomad in the film adaptation Nomadland, which recently won big with two major gongs at the Golden Globe Awards 2021.

The drama picked up Best Film alongside Best Director for director Chloé Zhao (who directs the upcoming Marvel film Eternals), while McDormand was also nominated in the Best Actress category.

The acclaimed film, which has won rave reviews in the run-up to awards season, is based on the novel Nomadland: Surviving America In The Twenty-First Century.

Read on for everything you need to know about Nomadland and how to watch it.

How to watch Nomadland in the UK

There’s no way to stream Nomadland in the UK yet, but it’s likely that it’ll get picked up by the likes of Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. We’ll keep this page updated with any news.

US subscribers can watch the film on Hulu. The film previously premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

Nomadland plot: What is the film about?

The film follows Fern, a woman who loses her job following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, in part due to the financial crash. Her husband also recently passed away, so she decides to sell up and live in a van, travelling to find work and living as a nomad.

According to the official synopsis, Fern “packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad,” while fellow nomads become “Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West”.

Nomadland cast

Frances McDormand plays central character Fern, while the film also features a number of real-life nomads playing versions of themselves, including Bob Wells, Swankie, and Linda May. During production, various cast and crew members lived out of vans themselves.

Nomadland trailer

You can watch the trailer for Nomadland here.

