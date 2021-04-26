Oscars 2021 winners – full list as Nomadland wins big

They were a long time coming, but the 93rd Academy Awards proved to be well worth the wait – with a star-studded ceremony taking place across various venues in LA last night.

As many had predicted, Nomadland proved to be the most successful film on the night, walking away with three massive awards in the shape of Best Picture, Best Director for Chloe Zhao and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.

Perhaps the biggest shock was the win in the Best Actor category for Sir Anthony Hopkins, who won ahead of the late Chadwick Boseman and became the oldest person ever to be awarded an acting Oscar in the process.

Hopkins was one of a few Brits to win major awards, with Daniel Kaluuya earning a golden statuette for his supporting turn in Judas and the Black Messiah and Emerald Fennell winning the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Minari’s Youn Yuh-jung for Best Supporting Actress, while Best Animated film went to Pixar’s Soul and Best Documentary went to Netflix’s My Octopus Teacher.

The Oscars normally take place in February, of course, but the event was moved to April due to the continued effect of the pandemic, meaning it’s been well over a year since Parasite was crowned Best Picture winner last year.

With an extended eligibility window and a lack of tentpole releases in the past year, the nominations list for the Oscars 2021 was perhaps a slightly less high-profile affair than usual, but there was still no shortage of excellent films in contention.

When the nominations were revealed last month, David Fincher’s biopic Mank led the pack with eight nods, while several British actors were all up for major awards – including Gary Oldman (Mank), Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and Olivia Colman (The Father).

Read on for the full list of winners.

Oscars 2021 winners list

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland – WINNER

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland – WINNER

Emmerald Fennel – Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father – WINNER

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland – WINNER

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sascha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER

Leslie Odom JR – One Night in Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Youn Yuh-jung – Minari – WINNER

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman – WINNER

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father – WINNER

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul – WINNER

Wolfwalkers

Best International Film

Another Round, Denmark – WINNER

Better Days, Hong Kong

Collective, Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia & Herzegovina

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank – WINNER

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul – WINNER

Best Original Song

Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER

Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Io Si (Seen) – The Life Ahead

Speak Now – One Night in Miami

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher – WINNER

Time

Best Short Documentary

Collette – WINNER

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Short Film (Animated)

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You – WINNER

Opera

Yes-People

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers – WINNER

White Eye

Best Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal – WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank – WINNER

News of the World

Tenet

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER

Mank

Pinoccio

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News Of The World

Soul

Sound Of Metal – WINNER

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet – WINNER

