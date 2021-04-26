Oscars 2021 winners – full list as Nomadland wins big
The delayed awards ceremony took place in LA last night.
Published:
They were a long time coming, but the 93rd Academy Awards proved to be well worth the wait – with a star-studded ceremony taking place across various venues in LA last night.
As many had predicted, Nomadland proved to be the most successful film on the night, walking away with three massive awards in the shape of Best Picture, Best Director for Chloe Zhao and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.
Perhaps the biggest shock was the win in the Best Actor category for Sir Anthony Hopkins, who won ahead of the late Chadwick Boseman and became the oldest person ever to be awarded an acting Oscar in the process.
Hopkins was one of a few Brits to win major awards, with Daniel Kaluuya earning a golden statuette for his supporting turn in Judas and the Black Messiah and Emerald Fennell winning the award for Best Original Screenplay.
Elsewhere, there were wins for Minari’s Youn Yuh-jung for Best Supporting Actress, while Best Animated film went to Pixar’s Soul and Best Documentary went to Netflix’s My Octopus Teacher.
The Oscars normally take place in February, of course, but the event was moved to April due to the continued effect of the pandemic, meaning it’s been well over a year since Parasite was crowned Best Picture winner last year.
With an extended eligibility window and a lack of tentpole releases in the past year, the nominations list for the Oscars 2021 was perhaps a slightly less high-profile affair than usual, but there was still no shortage of excellent films in contention.
When the nominations were revealed last month, David Fincher’s biopic Mank led the pack with eight nods, while several British actors were all up for major awards – including Gary Oldman (Mank), Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and Olivia Colman (The Father).
Read on for the full list of winners.
Oscars 2021 winners list
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland – WINNER
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
David Fincher – Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland – WINNER
Emmerald Fennel – Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father – WINNER
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland – WINNER
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
Sascha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER
Leslie Odom JR – One Night in Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Youn Yuh-jung – Minari – WINNER
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman – WINNER
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father – WINNER
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Animated Feature
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul – WINNER
Wolfwalkers
Best International Film
Another Round, Denmark – WINNER
Better Days, Hong Kong
Collective, Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia & Herzegovina
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank – WINNER
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul – WINNER
Best Original Song
Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER
Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Io Si (Seen) – The Life Ahead
Speak Now – One Night in Miami
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher – WINNER
Time
Best Short Documentary
Collette – WINNER
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Short Film (Animated)
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You – WINNER
Opera
Yes-People
BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers – WINNER
White Eye
Best Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal – WINNER
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank – WINNER
News of the World
Tenet
Best Make-Up and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER
Mank
Pinoccio
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News Of The World
Soul
Sound Of Metal – WINNER
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet – WINNER