Full list of Golden Globe Awards 2021 winners

The 78th Golden Globe Awards winners have been revealed during an unusual ceremony which saw most nominees tuning in from home – some, like Jodie Foster, in their pyjamas. The event was once again hosted by comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, from separate locations to accommodate COVID-19 safety measures.

Nomadland nabbed the ceremony’s top prize – Best Drama – with director Chloe Zhao also winning the Best Director category.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm also won big, claiming the best motion picture award in the musical or comedy category, with Sacha Baron Cohen also winning best actor. Haven’t seen it yet? Here’s how to watch Borat 2.

In the TV category, it was The Crown that swept most of the big prizes, with Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor winning best actress and actor for their performances as Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Here’s the full list of who won.

Best motion picture – drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland [WINNER]

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – drama

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday [WINNER]

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama

Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom [WINNER]

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Best motion picture – musical or comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm [WINNER]

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson – Music

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot [WINNER]

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm [WINNER]

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Best motion picture – animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul [WINNER]

Wolfwalkers

Best motion picture – foreign language

Another Round – Denmark

La Llorona – France, Guatemala

The Life Ahead – Italy

Minari – USA [WINNER]

Two of Us – USA, France

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian – WINNER

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Helena Zengel – News of the World

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah [WINNER]

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray – On The Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

Best director – motion picture

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland [WINNER]

Best screenplay – motion picture

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 [WINNER]

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller – The Father

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Best original score

Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Goransson – Tenet

James Newton Howard – News of the World

Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor – Mank

Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor – Soul [WINNER]

Best original song – motion picture

Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Io Si (Seen) – The Life Ahead [WINNER]

Speak Now – One Night in Miami

Tigress & Tweed – The United States vs Billie Holiday

Best television series – drama

The Crown – WINNER

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best performance by an actress in a drama series

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Emma Corrin – The Crown [WINNER]

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sarah Paulson – Ratched

Best performance by an actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O’Connor – The Crown [WINNER]

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Al Pacino – Hunters

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Best television series – musical or comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek [WINNER]

Ted Lasso

Best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’ Hara – Schitt’s Creek [WINNER]

Best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – WINNER

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit [WINNER]

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

Cate Blanchett – Mrs America

Daisy Edgar Jones – Normal People

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit [WINNER]

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor

Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True [WINNER]

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a television series

Gillian Anderson – The Crown [WINNER]

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a television series

John Boyega – Small Axe [WINNER]

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

Cecil B. deMille Award

Jane Fonda

Carol Burnett Award

Norman Lear

