Full list of Golden Globe Awards 2021 winners
It was a good night for The Crown, Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
Published:
The 78th Golden Globe Awards winners have been revealed during an unusual ceremony which saw most nominees tuning in from home – some, like Jodie Foster, in their pyjamas. The event was once again hosted by comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, from separate locations to accommodate COVID-19 safety measures.
Nomadland nabbed the ceremony’s top prize – Best Drama – with director Chloe Zhao also winning the Best Director category.
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm also won big, claiming the best motion picture award in the musical or comedy category, with Sacha Baron Cohen also winning best actor. Haven’t seen it yet? Here’s how to watch Borat 2.
In the TV category, it was The Crown that swept most of the big prizes, with Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor winning best actress and actor for their performances as Princess Diana and Prince Charles.
Here’s the full list of who won.
Best motion picture – drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland [WINNER]
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – drama
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday [WINNER]
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama
- Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom [WINNER]
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Best motion picture – musical or comedy
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm [WINNER]
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson – Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
- Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot [WINNER]
- Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm [WINNER]
- James Corden – The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Best motion picture – animated
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul [WINNER]
- Wolfwalkers
Best motion picture – foreign language
- Another Round – Denmark
- La Llorona – France, Guatemala
- The Life Ahead – Italy
- Minari – USA [WINNER]
- Two of Us – USA, France
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian – WINNER
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Helena Zengel – News of the World
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah [WINNER]
- Jared Leto – The Little Things
- Bill Murray – On The Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
Best director – motion picture
- Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher – Mank
- Regina King – One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloe Zhao – Nomadland [WINNER]
Best screenplay – motion picture
- Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher – Mank
- Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 [WINNER]
- Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller – The Father
- Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
Best original score
- Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky
- Ludwig Goransson – Tenet
- James Newton Howard – News of the World
- Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor – Mank
- Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor – Soul [WINNER]
Best original song – motion picture
- Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Io Si (Seen) – The Life Ahead [WINNER]
- Speak Now – One Night in Miami
- Tigress & Tweed – The United States vs Billie Holiday
Best television series – drama
- The Crown – WINNER
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Best performance by an actress in a drama series
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin – The Crown [WINNER]
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Sarah Paulson – Ratched
Best performance by an actor in a drama series
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown [WINNER]
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino – Hunters
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Best television series – musical or comedy
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt’s Creek [WINNER]
- Ted Lasso
Best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy
- Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O’ Hara – Schitt’s Creek [WINNER]
Best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy
- Don Cheadle – Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – WINNER
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television
- Normal People
- The Queen’s Gambit [WINNER]
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television
- Cate Blanchett – Mrs America
- Daisy Edgar Jones – Normal People
- Shira Haas – Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit [WINNER]
Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television
- Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True [WINNER]
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a television series
- Gillian Anderson – The Crown [WINNER]
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- Cynthia Nixon – Ratched
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a television series
- John Boyega – Small Axe [WINNER]
- Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Jim Parsons – Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland – The Undoing
Cecil B. deMille Award
Jane Fonda
Carol Burnett Award
Norman Lear
