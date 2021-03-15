Oscars 2021 nominations – the full list of nominees

Nominees for the Oscars 2021 have just been announced, with Nomadland, Minari, Promising Young Woman and Mank all placing in the Best Picture and Best Director categories.

Despite comedies being largely overlooked in the past, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm also managed to nab a couple of spots in the Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay categories.

The 93rd Academy Awards will be taking place on 25th April – later than ever before thanks to the ongoing pandemic. As well as the Oscars being postponed, this year has also seen the awards go through a diversity shake-up and some changes to the eligibility rules.

Unlike in previous years, nominated films did not require a week-long theatrical release in one or more Los Angeles cinemas to be considered.

Diversity has also been an ongoing topic of conversation in the past for the celebrated awards, leading The Academy to change its inclusion bar to ensure more equitable representation in its coveted Best Picture category. The new rules will come into place as of 2024. This year, the Golden Globes came under fire for omitting Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You from its nominations.

Read on for the full list Oscars 2021 nominees:

BEST PICTURE

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Emmerald Fennel – Promising Young Woman

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sascha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom JR – One Night in Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Youn Yuh-jung – Minari

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Another Round Denmark

Better Days Hong Kong

Collective Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida? Bosnia & Herzegovina

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Judas and the Black Messaiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Fight for you – Judas and the Black Messaiah

Hear my voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Io Si (Seen) – The Life Ahead

Speak Now – One Night in Miami

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

Collette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

BEST EDITING

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinoccio

BEST SOUND

Greyhoud

Mank

News Of The World

Soul

Sound Of Metal

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

