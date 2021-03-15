Oscars 2021 nominations – the full list of nominees
Promising Young Woman, Nomadland and Sound of Metal lead the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards.
Nominees for the Oscars 2021 have just been announced, with Nomadland, Minari, Promising Young Woman and Mank all placing in the Best Picture and Best Director categories.
Despite comedies being largely overlooked in the past, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm also managed to nab a couple of spots in the Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay categories.
The 93rd Academy Awards will be taking place on 25th April – later than ever before thanks to the ongoing pandemic. As well as the Oscars being postponed, this year has also seen the awards go through a diversity shake-up and some changes to the eligibility rules.
Unlike in previous years, nominated films did not require a week-long theatrical release in one or more Los Angeles cinemas to be considered.
Diversity has also been an ongoing topic of conversation in the past for the celebrated awards, leading The Academy to change its inclusion bar to ensure more equitable representation in its coveted Best Picture category. The new rules will come into place as of 2024. This year, the Golden Globes came under fire for omitting Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You from its nominations.
Read on for the full list Oscars 2021 nominees:
BEST PICTURE
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST DIRECTOR
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
David Fincher – Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
Emmerald Fennel – Promising Young Woman
BEST ACTOR
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
BEST ACTRESS
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sascha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom JR – One Night in Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Youn Yuh-jung – Minari
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Another Round Denmark
Better Days Hong Kong
Collective Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida? Bosnia & Herzegovina
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Judas and the Black Messaiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Fight for you – Judas and the Black Messaiah
Hear my voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Io Si (Seen) – The Life Ahead
Speak Now – One Night in Miami
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY
Collette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
BEST EDITING
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinoccio
BEST SOUND
Greyhoud
Mank
News Of The World
Soul
Sound Of Metal
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 25th April.