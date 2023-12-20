Once there, Oliver crosses paths with the popular and privileged Felix Catton (Jacob Elodi) and soon finds himself spending the summer with Felix at his family's estate - Saltburn.

The film also stars Richard E. Grant, Rosamund Pike, Alison Oliver, and Archie Madekwe as the amusing members of Felix's family that Oliver encounters at Saltburn.

Expect revelations, twists, turns and surprising scenes to ensue, but how can one watch Saltburn?

How to watch Saltburn - can you stream Barry Keoghan film?

Saltburn is currently available to watch in cinemas, having been released theatrically in the UK on 17th November 2023.

The film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on 22nd December 2023 at midnight GMT.

When is Saltburn available on Amazon Prime Video?

Is Saltbrun available on Apple TV+ or Apple Store?

Saltburn will not be available to stream for free with Apple TV+ subscribers, nor is there an announced release date for the Apple Store.

Is Saltburn available on Netflix?

No, Saltburn is not expected to be available on Netflix any time soon.

Is Saltburn available on NOW?

No, Saltburn is not expected to be available on NOW any time soon.

