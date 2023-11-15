In the trailer, we meet Johnson's Cassandra who works as a paramedic but starts to realise she has eerie clairvoyant abilities that mean she can see what will happen in the near future.

The trailer opens with Johnson entering a diner where a Spider-Man type figure also enters, fighting and eventually stabbing her. But we see that it is just a vision, with Cassandra saying: "Let's try that again."

The trailer then flips to a week prior where we see her attempt to navigate her job while in the midst of these spells and facing some scary near-death experiences.

Nobody quite believes her but when she boards a train and sees a mysterious man (Tahar Rahim) set out to kill those onboard, she quickly tries to get everyone off of the train before it has a chance to happen.

As Cassandra gets to know three of the girls she evacuates off the train, they're equally as confused about what's happening and want to know exactly who she is. And the man they just saw on the train who looks as though he's out to get Cassandra? Well, she recognises him from photographs of her mother when she worked in the Amazon while researching spiders before she died.

"You don't think this is weird? How we're all connected?" Isabela Merced's character asks when they all realise they've encountered Cassandra before in different situations.

As the trailer continues, we see that Cassandra encounters Ezekiel Sims again and starts to wonder whether he can also see into the future. The web connects them all – but will it end in disaster?

The plot of the movie has been kept under wraps for now, with fans of the original Marvel comics left to wonder just how the source material could be incorporated in the new movie.

The synopsis reads: "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities.

"Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures... if they can all survive a deadly present."

Alongside Johnson, the cast includes Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, a character who goes on to become the next Madame Web after Cassandra dies in the comics.

So, while that hasn't been revealed in the new film's synopsis, we'll just have to wait and see how the film will end.

But one thing's for certain, it's got a star-studded cast that also includes Celeste O’Connor (Selah and the Spades), Isabela Merced (Dora and Friends: Into the City!), Tahar Rahim (The Serpent), Mike Epps (Next Friday), Emma Roberts (Maybe I Do) and Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation).

