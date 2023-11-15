The clip begins with couple James and Hayley rushing through an airport before they each get into a vehicle with their respective families and eventually arrive at very different holiday homes.

Both family's reactions are the same – uttering "bloody hell" in unison – but their tones are very different. And there's just the beginning of the mayhem with plenty more teased elsewhere in the trailer.

You can check it out in full below:

The official synopsis for the film reads: "It’s the most wonderful time of the year… but will it be for James and Hayley?

"James’s father has invited the Taylors to spend Christmas in a luxury ski resort in the Austrian Alps, so they can meet his new American girlfriend (played by Jane Krakowski).

"However, Hayley’s dad Geoff insisted on handling his family’s side of the booking, and something clearly got lost in translation.

"After a mix-up with transport at the airport, the two tribes end up at each other’s accommodations, on different sides of a valley and opposite ends of the Tripadvisor ratings scale."

It adds: "Can Hayley and James's relationship survive another turbulent family Christmas, or has their future together gone off-piste?"

As well as Butterfield and Kirk, returning cast members from the first film include Alex Jennings (The Crown), Daniel Mays (Line of Duty) and David Bradley (the Harry Potter series).

Meanwhile, Angela Griffin (White Lines), Natalie Gumede (Titans) and Rhea Norwood (Heartstopper) also return.

Your Christmas or Mine 2 launches exclusively on Prime Video on Friday 8th December. Check out more of our Film and Drama coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

