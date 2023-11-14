According to the synopsis, "As he desperately seeks a way forward, Danny finds himself confronted by bizarre manifestations from his past, and we start to sense that everything is not as it seems…"

Viewers can get a good feel of the film's quirky tone in the trailer, as Danny appears to become increasingly frustrated when the bank robbery goes awry and things are blown increasingly off course.

You can watch it in full below:

Good Boy is the directorial debut of Tom Stuart – who also wrote the film – and is under consideration in the Live Action Short Film category for both the Oscars and BAFTAs ahead of the 2024 awards season.

As well as Whishaw and Bailey, the cast also includes Paul Chahidi (This Country), Jocelyn Jee Esien (Little Miss Jocelyn), Dino Fetscher (Humans), Mark Monero (Free Fire), Wendy Nottingham (Notes on a Scandal), Bettrys Jones (Cyrano) and newcomers Tommy Belshaw and Ephraim Sampson.

It is also one of the first films to have been shot partly on the grounds of Glastonbury – made with the support of the festival, council and community – while other filming locations include The Art Bank Cafe and Kimbers Farm Shop in nearby Shepton Mallet.

It was given a preview screening at this year’s Glastonbury Festival - with Tilda Swinton calling it "a beautiful film" – while it has also appeared at the Leeds International Film Festival and Aesthetica Short Film Festival, and will shortly screen at the Norwich Film Festival - where it is one of six nominees for Best British Film.

