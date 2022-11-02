The upcoming feature follows loved-up students Hayley and James, who bid farewell at a London train station as they prepare to spend Christmas with their respective families.

Prime Video has dropped the official trailer for Asa Butterfield's festive romcom Your Christmas or Mine, with the first look going exclusively to readers of RadioTimes.com .

That is, until they both spontaneously have the same romantic idea to surprise the other by turning up at their family home, unknowingly dashing past each other to swap trains.

It isn't until they arrive in their hometowns that the blunder is detected, with extreme weather conditions forcing Hayley to stay in the grand-yet-austere Hughes residence, while James gets a taste of a more jovial Christmas at the Taylor household.

It's awkward but undeniably cute. Check out the Your Christmas or Mine trailer below:

Asa Butterfield has been acting in major projects since childhood, but his fame has risen to new heights since starring in Netflix's hit comedy-drama Sex Education, which is currently in the midst of shooting season 4.

Meanwhile, co-star Cora Kirk recently appeared in horror flick Prey for the Devil, which was released in cinemas last weekend, just in time for Halloween.

Your Christmas or Mine also features Alex Jennings (The Crown) and Harriet Walter (This is Going to Hurt) as James' parents, while Daniel Mays (Code 404) and Angela Griffin (Waterloo Road) take the same roles in Hayley's family.

The supporting cast includes David Bradley (Doctor Who), Natalie Gumede (Titans), Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris) and Ram John Holder (Death in Paradise).

Your Christmas or Mine arrives on Prime Video on Friday 2nd December – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

