The film follows events after the Catholic Church reopens schools that train priests to perform exorcisms, primarily focusing on a nun with a unique ability to carry out the ritual – which eventually leads her to an epic battle for the soul of a young girl.

Demonic possession has been the subject of some of the finest horror films of all time – most notably The Exorcist. Now it's being explored again in the brand new film Prey for the Devil.

Some viewers might be wondering if this premise has any basis in reality, so read on for everything you need to know.

Is Prey for the Devil based on a true story?

No, at least not specifically. Although the film is loosely inspired by real events, it is not based on any particular case and is certainly not intended to be taken at face value.

That said, in recent years, the world has seen a substantial increase in the number of people requesting exorcisms, and as unlikely as it might seem the Vatican does indeed offer a training course in identifying demonic possession – which has recently seen a surge in applicants.

Screenwriter Robert Zappia has said his research into this real trend factored into the writing process, explaining in the film's press notes: "I’m a person of faith and grew up Catholic, so those statistics intrigued me."

Meanwhile, star Christian Navarro, who plays Father Dante in the film, also found himself looking into real-life cases while preparing to appear in the film – claiming he watched several "documentaries and films about exorcism".

The specifics of the story, however, are entirely fictional and none of the characters are directly based on anyone from real life.

Prey for the Devil is released in UK cinemas on Friday 28th October 2022.

