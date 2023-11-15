Released today (Wednesday 15th November), the trailer gives us a proper look at the film, which picks up from the original that came out a staggering 23 years ago.

The new release follows the freshly-freed chickens as they join forces to bring down Mrs Tweedy's (Miranda Richardson) high-security nugget factory.

In the video, we're introduced to Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi as the new voices of Ginger and Rocky, and see how they've cultivated a peaceful new life for themselves after the events of the first movie.

But all is not peaceful for long, as Ginger and Rocky's daughter, Molly (Bella Ramsey), starts asking questions about what awaits them further afield. "You've got everything you want right here," Ginger tells her daughter.

But Molly won't take no for an answer and runs away from the island, encountering a colourful truck whose driver quickly snatches Molly and takes her to the nugget factory with other chickens.

Along with her family and friends, Ginger sets out to find her daughter, and there's only one way they can do it: by breaking into the chicken factory.

The new film has been directed by Sam Fell and not only features Newton and Levi, but also boasts a further star-studded cast that includes the aforementioned Ramsey, Romesh Ranganathan, Nick Mohammed and David Bradley.

Returning actors include Jane Horrocks, Lynn Ferguson and Imelda Staunton.

The anticipated sequel is the follow-up to the original Chicken Run film, which became a beloved favourite - and is also the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is the latest collaboration between Aardman Animations and Netflix following the short film Robin Robin in 2021.

And it's certainly set to be a rollercoaster ride, with the synopsis reading: "Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world.

"When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland, the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat.

"For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk — this time, they’re breaking in!"

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget arrives on Netflix on 15th December 2023, while the first film is available now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

