The sequel will be released in cinemas and on the streamer this winter – 23 years after the first film became the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time.

Netflix has offered fans a first look at the upcoming Chicken Run sequel Dawn of the Nugget with the release of some brand-new character posters.

The new posters include both familiar characters from the first film such as Rocky Rhodes, Ginger and Babs, and a couple of new ones including Molly, Frizzle and Dr Fry.

Directed by Sam Fell and featuring an all-star voice cast that includes Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi and Bella Ramsey, the film is the latest collaboration between Aardman Animations and Netflix following the short film Robin Robin in 2021.

While most of the voice cast from the first film have been replaced for the sequel, there are also a few returning stars – with Jane Horrocks, Imedla Staunton and Lynn Ferguson all reprising their roles from the original.

According to the streamer, the film will pick up with Ginger (now voiced by Newton) after her death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm – with the character now having found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock.

The synopsis continues: "When she and Rocky (Levi) hatch a little girl called Molly (Ramsey), Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!"

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget character posters Netflix

Speaking about her character, Thandiwe Newton teased that at the start of the film Ginger is finally living her dream.

"She’s content and all is right with the world," she said. "The biggest change for Ginger is that her and Rocky are now parents, they’ve hatched a little girl called Molly who they adore. Ginger is selfless and caring, and everything she does is for the good of her family and community.

"However, she soon realizes that her desire for peace and harmony is under threat, what is she to do? Ginger’s story unfolds and it’s exciting to see her character go on that journey!”

Meanwhile, Levi revealed that Rocky has changed a lot since the first film, and is no longer the "cavalier, hot shot lone wolf" he used to be.

"He found love in marriage. And even more love in fatherhood," he said, "So it’s all settled him down quite a lot. That said, we get glimpses of his former self as our new journey unfolds.”

As for Rocky and Ginger's child Molly, Bella Ramsey explained: "Molly is an incredibly curious and very intelligent chicken with a huge heart and a strong sense of justice. She has inherited a rebellious wild side from her dad, and determination and all her social skills from her mum.”

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget arrives on Netflix this winter, while the first film is available now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

