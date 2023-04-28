Speaking to Total Film magazine , Gillan said: "I always thought that Poison Ivy was really fun. So maybe something like that would be cool.

Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan has revealed who she'd want to play in the DC Extended Universe, now that Guardians director James Gunn is the new co-head of DC Studios.

"Honestly, if James asked me to play an alien that sits in the background of a shot and doesn’t talk, I would say yes [laughs]. Because working with him has been one of the great joys of my career so far."

Poison Ivy is the fictional character that regularly appears throughout the DC Batman stories, and is a botanist and biochemist with a poisonous touch and a supernatural control over plants.

The role has been portrayed by the likes of Uma Thurman in Batman & Robin, by Clare Foley, Maggie Geha, and Peyton List in Gotham, and also by Bridget Regan in the third season of Batwoman.

Gillan of course stars in the role of Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the daughter of Thanos and sister of Gamora (played by Zoe Saldaña). This third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy series is the first time that Nebula has been a fully-fledged member of the Guardians, after being introduced to fans as a villain in the first movie.

She admitted that the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is the "gift that keeps on giving", due to the fact that she didn't think her role as Nebula would be a long-standing one. She said: "I was under the impression I was signing up for eight days of filming on the first film. And then it just gradually kept getting extended. And here we are, nine or 10 years later."

With Gunn turning more of his focus onto DC Studios, Gillan said of Nebula: "I just genuinely love this character so much, and I feel like there’s just an endless amount of things that could be done with her.

"So, yeah, I would obviously love to explore more, but I don’t know if that’s going to happen. I’m waiting to see just as much as everyone else [laughs]."

The actress is well-recognised for her previous role as Amy Pond in Doctor Who, a companion to Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor. She starred in three seasons of the long-running sci-fi series from 2010 to 2012, before returning for the 50th anniversary special The Time of the Doctor in 2013.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the actress addressed rumours of her return to Doctor Who after some cryptic social media posts hinted at a possible role reprisal.

Gillan said: "I mean, yeah, it's always nice when people appreciate anything that you've done," she said. "But no, it's cool to see that people are still intrigued by Amy Pond and whether she could return."And added: "Maybe, maybe not – I don't know!"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released on Friday 5th May 2023, while other instalments in the franchise are available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

