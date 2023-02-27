The prequel series has proven to be more than a little popular, breaking records with its debut. The opening episode alone attracted 7.4 million viewers to become the most-watched premiere on a US cable channel last year.

The Yellowstone universe continues to grow, much to the delight of fans and even before Yellowstone: 1923 has wrapped up season 1, season 2 has officially been confirmed by Paramount Plus.

Led by Harrison Ford and Dame Helen Mirren, it's little wonder as to why the series has proven to be so popular.

The events of 1923 pick up after the events of previous spin-off series 1883 and explore the lives of the Dutton family in the early 20th century. Historic drought, pandemics, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression are just a small batch of problems that plague the family and the mountain west.

But what could be in store for 1923 season 2? And when can fans expect it to land on our screens? Read on for everything you need to know about the second instalment of the Yellowstone prequel series.

Will there be a 1923 season 2?

There most certainly will be! The Dutton origin story will continue to unfold as Paramount Plus has confirmed that 1923 will return for season 2.

And it's no wonder, really. The series has broken records since premiering, becoming one of the most watched series premieres on cable in the US in 2022, as well as debuting to a slew of positive acclaim.

Not much is currently known about the timeline for season 2 but it's a positive sign that the second outing was confirmed ahead of season 1 even finishing airing.

We do know that it could very well be a quick turnaround for the new series, though. Pre-production on season 1 started in July 2022, with the first episode airing on Paramount Plus in December 2022.

So, if schedules align and we can anticipate the same speed of production, we could possibly be looking at getting pre-production and release date news in the space of one year. Here's to hoping for that initial season 2 pre-production announcement to come some time this year.

1923 season 2 cast speculation

Helen Mirren in Yellowstone: 1923

1923 has most certainly taken us on a rollercoaster with the characters in this prequel series. Not only has there been family drama in droves, there's also been surprise deaths aplenty. So, it's safe to say that the initial 1923 cast may not make it into season 2, seeing as the season 1 finale is sure to throw up some unexpected curveballs.

For now, it's safe to assume that much of the main cast will likely return to season 2. The main cast for 1923 are as follows:

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

As for the cast members we know that definitely won't be returning, those will be the slew of characters who have died. Those include Catherine Walsh (Alexandra Grossi), Kagiso (Raymond Watanga), Bob Strafford (Tim DeKay), John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale), Sister Mary (Jennifer Ehle), Sister Alice (Kerry O'Malley), Baapuxti (Leenah Robinson), Emma Dutton (Marley Shelton), Captain Lucca (Peter Stormare) and Issaxche (Amelia Rico).

What could 1923 season 2 be about?

Harrison Ford and Helen MIrren in 1923.

Details about season 2 have been kept firmly under wraps for now, with nothing really known about the upcoming season, aside from the fact that it will continue the Dutton family saga.

Season 1 has focused on exploring this new generation of the Dutton family. As per the synopsis, we "explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

We can only assume that we pick back up after the dramatic events of the season 1 finale, entitled 'Nothing Left To Lose'. Michelle Randolph, who plays Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford, has teased in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she's "happy" about season 2, stating that "there’s a lot of loose ends to tie up".

Is there a trailer for 1923 season 2?

Not yet but we do have the dramatic trailer for season 1 to keep us excited until we do have one for season 2. You can watch it below.

1923 season 1 is available to watch in full on Paramount Plus, with Yellowstone seasons 1-5 also available to stream on Paramount Plus.

