But, as the grand finale for the 1923 story nears with the upcoming conclusion of season 2, audiences ought to expect the show to hit new heights, and should possibly be bracing for some emotional blows, according to Skelnar.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the release of the second season, Sklenar praised Sheridan’s writing for the finale, singling it out as the best script he’s ever worked on, and maintaining that the season as a whole is "on another level".

“This season, Taylor’s writing is on another level," he said. "And it’s so poetic and poignant and beautiful, so badass but so vulnerable. And just filled with so much love."

Harrison Ford and Helen MIrren in 1923. Paramount+ Network.

The actor went on to focus on the season 2 finale as a moment that fans should look ahead to, admitting that even reading the script was an emotional experience, and one that was difficult to prepare for.

“This finale is one of the best things I’ve ever read in my life… It was hard to prep for the finale because of how emotional I got just reading. It’s profoundly beautiful what he does.”

Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe has built a reputation for incredible twists and deeply personal storytelling, with the finales in particular being brutal and emotional affairs.

1883 featured heartbreaking deaths, and the recent ending of the main series saw some shocking moments of catharsis. Sheridan has proved his knack for crafting an ending to these series, and Sklenar’s comments suggest that 1923’s own ending will very much maintain that tradition.

