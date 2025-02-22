1923's Brandon Sklenar teases season 2 finale: 'One of the best things I’ve ever read'
The It Ends With Us actor hints at an emotional and action-packed conclusion to the Yellowstone prequel.
As 1923 inches closer to its imminent return for its second and final season, Brandon Sklenar, who stars in a leading role in the series as the gruff Spencer Dutton, has teased an “emotionally profound” finale, describing it as one of the best scripts he has ever read.
1923 is the second Yellowstone prequel from the prolific Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan. Telling the story of the Dutton family’s struggles in prohibition-era America as they struggled to establish and hold onto their ranch (a familiar theme for anyone who has also seen the main show), the Western series was met with broad acclaim from fans upon its release in 2022 – even if it didn’t quite match the heights of its two predecessors.
But, as the grand finale for the 1923 story nears with the upcoming conclusion of season 2, audiences ought to expect the show to hit new heights, and should possibly be bracing for some emotional blows, according to Skelnar.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the release of the second season, Sklenar praised Sheridan’s writing for the finale, singling it out as the best script he’s ever worked on, and maintaining that the season as a whole is "on another level".
“This season, Taylor’s writing is on another level," he said. "And it’s so poetic and poignant and beautiful, so badass but so vulnerable. And just filled with so much love."
The actor went on to focus on the season 2 finale as a moment that fans should look ahead to, admitting that even reading the script was an emotional experience, and one that was difficult to prepare for.
“This finale is one of the best things I’ve ever read in my life… It was hard to prep for the finale because of how emotional I got just reading. It’s profoundly beautiful what he does.”
Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe has built a reputation for incredible twists and deeply personal storytelling, with the finales in particular being brutal and emotional affairs.
1883 featured heartbreaking deaths, and the recent ending of the main series saw some shocking moments of catharsis. Sheridan has proved his knack for crafting an ending to these series, and Sklenar’s comments suggest that 1923’s own ending will very much maintain that tradition.
