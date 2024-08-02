However, there remains great interest in what contemporary stories will be told once the main series winds down, with original star Kevin Costner recently confirming he won't be appearing in any more episodes.

Word of a Yellowstone sequel series set in the present day has been spreading for months, with Adams being only the latest name associated with the project.

Previously, Hollywood legends Michelle Pfeiffer (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Kurt Russell (Fast & Furious) were also reported as being in talks for the new series, but neither have been officially confirmed just yet.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Adams's representation and to Paramount for comment.

Yellowstone does have a strong track record for attracting big name talent, however, with early advocate Costner being followed by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on 1923, and Sam Elliott on 1883.

Adams has seen his profile boosted over the past year or so by the resurgence of Suits on streaming platform Netflix, where it dominated viewership charts for several weeks as people rewatched or belatedly tuned in for the first time.

Patrick J Adams as Mike Ross in Suits. Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The unexpected development sparked talk of reviving the legal drama, with spin-off series Suits: LA ultimately being commissioned by NBC off the back of that surge in popularity.

Arrow actor Stephen Amell takes the lead role, with Adams and the other original stars not currently expected to appear, which might be why he's reportedly eyeing a move to the Yellowstone franchise instead.

Little is known about exactly what the upcoming spin-off will be about, but Deadline reports that it continues "the exploration of the Dutton family dynasty past and present with new locations and characters, as well as some crossover characters".

