Well, it could very well be on the cards, as Patrick J Adams was quizzed on whether Suits could return for a movie one day.

When asked about it at ATX's Suits retrospective event, Adams said: "It’s definitely something [creator Aaron Korsh] is interested in doing, trying to get the band back together.

"It’s gonna depend on a million things if that can happen, but it is possible."

Adams was joined by fellow cast members Sarah Rafferty, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill and Abigail Spencer, who were asked if they'd be up for a movie reunion.

According to Deadline, Adams was a firm yes and Hill, who played Alex Williams from seasons 7 through 9, was also keen on the idea.

Patrick J Adams as Mike Ross and Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in Suits. Robert Ascroft/NBCUniversal Media

Hill said: "I’ll say as a fan of USA shows becoming films, I would definitely like to be doing another one." Hill, of course, previously starred in comedy-drama Psych, which was then released as an initial movie in 2017, with two sequels.

The original Suits cast also consisted of Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Meghan Markle and Rick Hoffman.

As for what could come next in the Suits universe, while a film hasn't been confirmed as being on the immediate cards, we do know that there is a spin-off series in the works.

While initial spin-off Pearson, which premiered in 2019, didn't fare too well - consisting of only one season - the recent buzz around Suits has got fans wanting even more.

Set in Los Angeles, Suits: LA has been created by Aaron Korsh, the creator and writer of the original series, and is set to follow an entirely new cast of characters in a brand new location.

Much in the same way of series like NCIS, FBI or CSI, this new LA-based Suits show will be a new chapter in the series universe, and will reportedly centre on Ted Black.

Black has been described as: "A former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career."

The Suits: LA synopsis continues: "Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both him and each other, while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.

"All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel, leading Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

As of now, there haven't been any reports of any of the original Suits cast reprising their roles in the spin-off, but crazier things have happened. With the show currently in production, we're sure it'll only be a matter of time before more exciting details are revealed.

Suits seasons 1-9 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

