The new spin-off is expected to feature a whole different cast of characters, meaning viewers shouldn't expect to see Gabriel Macht or Patrick J Adams popping up. But, with a cast including the now Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, fans may be wondering where the stars of the original show are now.

Read on for everything you need to know about where the cast of Suits are now.

Suits cast - where are they now?

Here are the main cast members of Suits, as well as their characters. Scroll on for more information about where the stars are now.

Gabriel Macht plays Harvey Specter

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in Suits. Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Gabriel Macht starred in Suits as Harvey Specter, a hot-shot New York attorney who we met at the start of the first season having been newly promoted to partner at major firm Pearson Hardman.

He played the role from 2011 to 2019, including making an appearance in short-lived Suits spin-off series Pearson. However, since then, he has yet to appear in another role.

Patrick J Adams plays Michael Ross

Patrick J Adams as Mike Ross in Suits. Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Patrick J Adams starred in the series as Mike Ross, a lawyer with an eidetic memory whose secrets and lies mount up on him over time.

Since the show ended, he has gone on to star in The Right Stuff, A League of Their Own and Plan B, as well as the films The Swearing Jar and He Went That Way.

Rick Hoffman plays Louis Litt

Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt in Suits. Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Rick Hoffman played Pearson Hardman partner Louis Litt in the series since its first season.

Since ending his time as Louis, Hoffman has appeared in six episodes of the long-running show Billions, and has also appeared in 2023 horror film Thanksgiving and Hallmark movie Round and Round.

Meghan Markle plays Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Suits. Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Meghan Markle played paralegal Rachel from the show's first season, with the character going on to have a relationship with Mike.

While starring in the show, Markle met and started dating Prince Harry, and she left the series after season 7. They went on to marry in 2018, with Markle becoming the Duchess of Sussex. The couple announced they would be stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and, soon afterwards, they moved to the US.

Despite Markle stepping back from acting, she has been involved with a number of docuseries and films, including Harry & Meghan, Live to Lead and Heart of Invictus for Netflix and narrating Elephant for Disney Plus.

Sarah Rafferty plays Donna Paulsen

Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen in Suits. Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Sarah Rafferty played Harvey Specter's legal secretary and friend Donna in the series since the first season, with the characters having a will-they-won't-they romantic storyline throughout.

Since the end of Suits, Rafferty has gone on to appear in episodes of Grey's Anatomy and Chicago Med, as well as starring in series My Life with the Walter Boys and film Browse.

Gina Torres plays Jessica Pearson

Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson in Suits. Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jessica Pearson played Gina Torres, the co-founder of Pearson Hardman, from season 1 to 7 of Suits, before going on to star as the character in her own spin-off, Pearson, which ran for one season.

Since leaving Suits, as well as starring in Pearson, Torres has also appeared in shows including Final Space, Riverdale, Westworld, The Legend of Vox Machina and, most prominently, 911: Lone Star, in which she plays Tommy Vega.

Amanda Schull plays Katrina Bennett

Amanda Schull as Katrina Bennett in Suits. Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Amanda Schull joined Suits in season 2, playing the recurring character of Katrina Bennett, an associate attorney at Pearson Hardman. She became a main character from season 8 onwards.

Since the series ended, Schull has appeared in episodes of shows including MacGyver, NCIS, The Recruit and 911: Lone Star, as well as a number of TV movies.

Dulé Hill plays Alex Williams

Dulé Hill as Alex Williams in Suits. Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Dulé Hill played Alex Williams in Suits from season 7, at first as a recurring character then as a main character from season 8. Alex was an attorney who joined the firm after leaving Bratton Gould.

Since Suits ended, Hill has starred in The Wonder Years, while also appearing in films including Hypnotic and Locked Down, as well as episodes of Black Monday and This Is Us.

Katherine Heigl plays Samantha Wheeler

Katherine Heigl as Samantha Wheeler in Suits. Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Katherine Heigl joined Suits for its final two seasons, playing an attorney and partner who joined the firm in a merger, Samantha Wheeler.

Since the end of Suits, Heigl has appeared in the film Fear of Rain and the TV movie Our House, but most prominently starred in both seasons of Netflix drama Firefly Lane.

Suits is streaming now on Netflix and will start airing on BBC One from 10:40pm on Friday 10th May. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.