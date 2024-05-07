Unfortunately, it doesn't look good for the pair.

Fans of one of the longest-running scripted shows in TV history will be wondering if the crime franchise's flagship series will return for round 22.

Read on to find out.

More like this

Will there be an NCIS season 22?

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo in NCIS. Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Yes! CBS has confirmed the long-standing series will be back.

The network did cancel spin-off NCIS Hawai'i rather abruptly, but the franchise's flagship series is safe, and likely to continue beyond season 22.

Despite Hawai'i's cancellation, the NCIS family continues to grow, with prequel series Originals set to air soon and a European spin-off in the works.

CBS has yet to confirm when exactly we can expect the series to return, but, based on previous NCIS release patterns, we'd expect it to begin airing around September 2024.

Should that be the case, it will continue well into spring 2025.

NCIS season 22 cast news

NCIS. Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

The finale did throw a curveball at audiences when Jess accepted a job in California, with showrunner Steven D Binder remaining tight-lipped about her future in the series.

"Well, we set something up there," Binder told TVLine. "And I will point you to our track record where you just never know.

"We’ve had people look like they were going away and then it turned out they weren’t, and then we had people who just disappeared, like Gibbs."

As for the rest of the cast, we expect the following core crew to return:

Gary Cole plays Alden Parker

Sean Murray plays Timothy McGee

Wilmer Valderrama plays Nick Torres

Brian Dietzen plays Dr Jimmy Palmer

Diona Reasonover plays Kasie Hines

Rocky Carroll plays Leon Vance

Is there an NCIS season 22 trailer?

Not yet, but we'll be sure to update this page as soon as it lands.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

NCIS is available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.