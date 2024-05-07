NCIS season 22: Release date speculation and latest news
Everything we know about NCIS season 22 so far.
NCIS season 21 – which featured the sprawling franchise's 1,000th episode – recently came to a dramatic close.
After risking their lives to solve three murders at sea, the gang returned to land. And though everyone was more or less safe, viewers were left wondering what the future holds for Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) and Dr Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) after a job offer threw their relationship into disarray.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look good for the pair.
Fans of one of the longest-running scripted shows in TV history will be wondering if the crime franchise's flagship series will return for round 22.
Read on to find out.
Will there be an NCIS season 22?
Yes! CBS has confirmed the long-standing series will be back.
The network did cancel spin-off NCIS Hawai'i rather abruptly, but the franchise's flagship series is safe, and likely to continue beyond season 22.
Despite Hawai'i's cancellation, the NCIS family continues to grow, with prequel series Originals set to air soon and a European spin-off in the works.
NCIS season 22 release date speculation
CBS has yet to confirm when exactly we can expect the series to return, but, based on previous NCIS release patterns, we'd expect it to begin airing around September 2024.
Should that be the case, it will continue well into spring 2025.
NCIS season 22 cast news
The finale did throw a curveball at audiences when Jess accepted a job in California, with showrunner Steven D Binder remaining tight-lipped about her future in the series.
"Well, we set something up there," Binder told TVLine. "And I will point you to our track record where you just never know.
"We’ve had people look like they were going away and then it turned out they weren’t, and then we had people who just disappeared, like Gibbs."
As for the rest of the cast, we expect the following core crew to return:
- Gary Cole plays Alden Parker
- Sean Murray plays Timothy McGee
- Wilmer Valderrama plays Nick Torres
- Brian Dietzen plays Dr Jimmy Palmer
- Diona Reasonover plays Kasie Hines
- Rocky Carroll plays Leon Vance
Is there an NCIS season 22 trailer?
Not yet, but we'll be sure to update this page as soon as it lands.
